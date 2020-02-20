Whistleblower suspended over video on social media

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) of TSSPDCL, D Koteshwar Rao, a whistleblower, was placed under suspension on Wednesday for exposing on Facebook Live the irregularities in a contract of the Discom.

He alleged that over 4,000 works worth Rs 30 crore were given to a single contractor on nomination basis.

However, the authorities said that he was suspended for going on Facebook Live, which was against the rules.

“He went live on Facebook on February 4 in contravention of the service rules and made allegations against certain engineers of the TSSPDCL for awarding 4,769 contracts to one contractor M/s Pradeep Electricals with enhanced the rates of execution of fencing work near electrical transformers,” said the suspension order issued by the TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy.

His act amounts to misconduct under the existing regulations, the order stated.He would be placed under suspension till the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings/termination relating to the charges, the order added.The ADE was also directed not to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the CMD.

Speaking to Express, Koteshwar Rao said he had the evidence to prove his allegations and he only wanted to protect the Discom.

“The existence of the Discom is important to me. The irregularities in the Discom should be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said.

In 2017, a similar incident had occurred when D Sanjeev, a TSRTC conductor, was suspended from service for finding fault with the policies of the TRS government during the elections to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

In his post, Sanjeev had also alleged that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation was forcing the employees to work for 16 long hours without letting them take an off the following day. This had not gone down well with the authorities who suspended him from service immediately.