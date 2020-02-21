BJP seeks Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s response on Aadhaar fraud issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP chief spokesperson for Telangana K Krishna Saagar Rao sought Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s response and explanation on Aadhaar card fraud issue.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, the BJP leader said: “The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has declared that over 400 Aadhaar cards issued in the State will be deactivated as they were procured through fraudulent documentation. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government is responsible for this criminal negligence in handling Aadhar cards processing in the State.”

The citizen’s identity cards, including PAN, Aadhaar and ration cards are ‘up for sale’ in the State, especially in the Old City area, which is under complete control of Owaisi brothers, he alleged.