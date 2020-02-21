Devotees can now enjoy helicopter ride to Vemulawada 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost a month after the launch of helicopter services to recently- concluded Medaram Jatara, the Telangana government has now extended the services for the devotees visiting the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada for Maha Sivaratri.

Every year, a large number of devotees visit the temple, making it a popular pilgrimage site in Telangana. For the ease of the devotees, this year the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), in association with the Telangana State Aviation Corporation, has launched multiple helicopter packages.

During the launch of the helicopter service at Begumpet Airport here on Thursday, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said that devotees going to the Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple can make their bookings for the helicopter rides which will be available till February 23.

The three packages include an aerial tour of Vemulawada — a local seven-minute ride — for `3,000 per person. In the second package, devotees can get 16 minutes of an aerial view of Vemulawada and the Mid Manair Dam at a price of Rs 5,500.

In the third package, devotees can travel to and fro from Hyderabad to Vemulawada for Rs 30,000 per head.

Six people can avail the package at a time. For bookings, people can reach out to 09400399999, 09880505905,07994481767, and 09544444693.