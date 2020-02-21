Home States Telangana

Driven up the wall, villagers offer ‘mangala sutras’ as bribe to revenue staff

Learning about the incident, Tahasildar Shaik Ahmad interacted with the protesters and promised them of immediate action.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Vaddera Colony at Motkuru collect ‘mangala sutras’ and other ornaments during dharna in front of tahsildar’s office on Thursday

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Annoyed over insistent demand for bribe, women from Vaddera Colony at Motkuru in the district offered their ‘mangala sutras’ to the employees at tahsildar’s office on Thursday, requesting them to work efficiently.

According to them, they have made several representations to the District Collector and MRO seeking their intervention in getting back their land.

They were allotted three acres and 39 guntas of land by the State government way back in 1986 to build houses in Vaddera Colony.

A few beneficiaries built their houses in two acres 18 guntas of land, while the rest, they allege, was encroached upon by unscrupulous elements in 2016.

It is in this connection that the residents of Vaddera Colony have been running from pillar to post seeking help from the authorities to get back their land. As they failed to get any response from the officials, they staged a dharna in front of the tahsildar’s office on Thursday and offered ‘mangala sutras’, rings and mobile phones as bribe to get their work done. The beneficiaries alleged that the Revenue employees were hand in glove with the encroachers as they received bribe from the latter.

Learning about the incident, Tahasildar Shaik Ahmad interacted with the protesters and promised them of immediate action.He said a land survey would be conducted too. Talking to the mediapersons later, he said notices would be served to the encroachers to vacate the land.

