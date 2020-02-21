Haragopal’s proposed dharna gets police nod

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Thursday informed the Telangana High Court that it has accorded permission to Professor G Haragopal for holding a dharna at Dharna chowk here on February 25 but with certain conditions.

Haragopal, convenor of Forum against repression, has filed a petition seeking direction to the police to accord permission to his proposed dharna.

When the petition came up for hearing before Justice T Vinod Kumar, special counsel of Telangana S Sharath Kumar submitted that the joint commissioner of police, Central zone has accorded permission to the petitioner to hold dharna meant to protest against alleged repression by both state and Central governments.

Though the petitioner has sought permission to hold dharna with about 500 persons from 10 am to 4 pm on Feb 25, the police have cut down the number of participants to 300 and also fixed the timing from 11 am to 2 pm.

After recording the statement of the special counsel, the judge disposed of the case.