SCSC launches new app to make women feel safe

The app, made by a group of women IT professionals, offers a one-stop tech solution to a variety of security needs of women, and allows them to rate various services.

Published: 21st February 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

IG, Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra, Director General, Aeronautical System Tessy Thomas, actress Sai Pallavi, CP Cyberabad VC Sajjanar and others at SHE M Power Women Security Conclave and Awards 2020 on Thursday.

IG, Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra, Director General, Aeronautical System Tessy Thomas, actress Sai Pallavi, CP Cyberabad VC Sajjanar and others at SHE M Power Women Security Conclave and Awards 2020 on Thursday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The She M Power Women Security Conclave organised by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) saw the launch of a new comprehensive mobile application called She Safe.

It was launched in the presence of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IG (Women’s Safety) Swati Lakra, Dr Tessy Thomas, Director General of Aeronauticals, DRDO, and actor Sai Pallavi.

The app, made by a group of women IT professionals, offers a one-stop tech solution to a variety of security needs of women, and allows them to rate various services.

Speaking on the occasion, SCSC members said one of the features of the app, which is the most promising, is ‘Safe Stay’ wherein nearly 100-200 hostels and PG guest houses have been enlisted with security ratings given to them by the police and the SCSC.

This is the extension of the SCSC’s Safe Stay project where they had scrutinised hundreds of hostels for their security features like CCTV cameras, height of the boundary walls, and fire extinguisher among others.

Based on these, scores have been given to the hostels and the same has been made available on the app for women to go through and make a judgement on where to stay.

Another critical feature is ‘Radiant Hyderabad’ wherein women can click photos of dark streets and roads and upload the location on the app to submit a complaint on unsafe spaces.

The feature also has an option called ‘Margadarshak’, where the margdarshaks registered with the SCSC, who are mostly IT professionals willing to be a part of the peer-support system, can be reached out based on their proximity to one’s present location.

“The SCSC is a unique concept which is not tried anywhere else in the world. It is helping us bridge the gap between the government, police and the IT industry and help improve the quality of life,” said VC Sajjanar.

