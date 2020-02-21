Home States Telangana

TRS leaders lobbying for Members of Legislative Council posts

Published: 21st February 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS leaders who are aspiring to be Members of Legislative Council (MLC) have been making a beeline to Pragathi Bhavan in an attempt to impress Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and get his approval for their candidature.

Three MLC seats under Governor’s quota will fall vacant in March, April and August with the retirement of Ramulu Naik, Naini Narsimha Reddy and Karne Prabhakar respectively.

The local body MLC of Nizamabad too is vacant following a Supreme Court decision that disqualified incumbent Bhoopathi Reddy.

As Ramulu Naik has joined Congress before 2018 Assembly elections, there is no way he would be sent to the Council again and the position likely be filled by a TRS candidate.

Speculation is rife that the Chief Minister’s OSD and poet/singer Deshapathi Srinivas will take his place.

According sources, Naini ’s reappointment is doubtful even though he remains hopeful. It may be mentioned that he is also aspiring for a berth in the State Cabinet. If KCR decides to ignore Nayini, then TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu is there waiting in the wings.

Karne Prabhakar is likely to be renominated to the council. But he is said be eyeing an RS seat.

For the local body seat, which was represented by Bhupathi Reddy till recently, former Speaker KR Suresh Reddy and former Minister Mandava Venkaeswara Rao are said to be lobbying hard.

Comments

