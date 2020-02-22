Home States Telangana

Aadhaar cards row: UIDAI clarification on notices is inconsistent on citizenship

Meanwhile, an Aadhaar official said that these checks are routine and a part of the process to keep databases updated.

Published: 22nd February 2020 10:04 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The clarification provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on the Aadhaar citizenship row is inconsistent on the key question of why the issue of citizenship was raised by Deputy Director of UIDAI, Hyderabad, Amita Bindroo in the notices.

The notices asked the 127 recipients to bring their documents to ‘prove their claims of citizenship’. 

“You are hereby directed to appear before.. with all necessary documents in original to prove your claims of citizenship...,” the notice sent to Mohammed Sattar Khan read.

In contrast, UIDAI’s clarification curiously blamed media reports for misinterpretation.   “UIDAI clarifies that these reports were not presented in correct perspective and Aadhaar has got nothing to do with citizenship issue as such.” Again it does not clarify why the same was mentioned in the notice.

When Express sought clarifications from UIDAI Regional Office in Hyderabad regarding the same, officials declined to comment.

Another UIDAI official from its headquarters in New Delhi claimed that he was not aware of the contents of the notice. 

Sources opined that the notices were structured in a way that it stoked alarm among the recipients so that they come to the hearing willingly.  “Often what happens is that recipients ignore such government documents. May be it was written in such a way  that they feel compelled to visit the hearing on the due date,”sources said.

Meanwhile,  an Aadhaar official said that these checks are routine and a part of the process to keep databases updated. “When updating Aadhaar data over the years, we have to do quality checks. During the checks we review original documents. If we find that there is a need for better clarity on such documents, we request for clarification from the citizens,” he said.

