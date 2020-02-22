Home States Telangana

I’m not in race for Maharashtra BJP chief post: Ch Vidyasagar Rao

Rao criticised the TRS government for passing a cabinet resolution against the CAA.

Published: 22nd February 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

The meeting of the opposition delegation with Rao comes days after Stalin and Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy separately wrote to him seeking a floor test.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending speculations, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Friday made it clear that he was not in the race for BJP State unit president’s post.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to mark the International Mother Language Day.

Condemning the rumours, he said, “Meeting BJP president JP Nadda was merely a courtesy call after he was elected BJP chief, and certainly has no political prominence. I’m not in the race for State party president,” he said.

Meanwhile, political observers opine that Vidyasagar Rao may not be interested in becoming state party chief after holding a higher constitutional post. Stressing the need for a change in State party leadership, Vidyasagar Rao said, “BJP is the only alternative to TRS in the State, and it needs a change of leadership. However, it is not in my hands. Only the BJP executive body can take a decision on it.”

Rao criticised the TRS government for passing a cabinet resolution against the CAA. 

“By passing a cabinet resolution against CAA, the State government is questioning the integrity, unity, and sovereignty of the country. How can a State government question the law passed in the parliament which was signed by the President,” he wondered.

Alleging that the TRS is opposing the CAA only for political gains, he demanded  the government to withdraw its resolution against the CAA.

TAGS
International Mother Language Day Ch Vidyasagar Rao
