I’m not in race for Maharashtra BJP chief post: Ch Vidyasagar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending speculations, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Friday made it clear that he was not in the race for BJP State unit president’s post.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to mark the International Mother Language Day.

Condemning the rumours, he said, “Meeting BJP president JP Nadda was merely a courtesy call after he was elected BJP chief, and certainly has no political prominence. I’m not in the race for State party president,” he said.

Meanwhile, political observers opine that Vidyasagar Rao may not be interested in becoming state party chief after holding a higher constitutional post. Stressing the need for a change in State party leadership, Vidyasagar Rao said, “BJP is the only alternative to TRS in the State, and it needs a change of leadership. However, it is not in my hands. Only the BJP executive body can take a decision on it.”

Rao criticised the TRS government for passing a cabinet resolution against the CAA.

“By passing a cabinet resolution against CAA, the State government is questioning the integrity, unity, and sovereignty of the country. How can a State government question the law passed in the parliament which was signed by the President,” he wondered.

Alleging that the TRS is opposing the CAA only for political gains, he demanded the government to withdraw its resolution against the CAA.