Phoenix dragged to NGT over lake encroachment in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Real estate major, Phoenix Spaces Private Ltd, has been dragged to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for allegedly destroying the Mamasani Kunta lake at Puppalguda by taking up construction inside the lake and also right in front of the lake’s inlet culvert, obstructing inflow of water into the lake.

The issue came up for hearing at NGT South Zone on Thursday, on a petition filed by lake-protection activist Lubna Sarwath. As the allegations are against the real estate company, NGT directed that Phoenix Spaces Private Ltd also be impleaded in the petition. The next hearing is scheduled for February 26.

Sarwath alleged that the destruction of Mamasani Kunta occurred with full knowledge of officials of the Irrigation, Revenue, Municipal and Industries department officials. She also argued that the officials of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation had themselves inspected the encroachment multiple times based on her complaint. She also said that the culvert of inflow channel to the lake was partially excavated after she raised an issue.