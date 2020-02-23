Colleges in Telangana come under firing line over NOC from fire services department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private junior and degree colleges have been warned by the Education Department that they would not be allowed to function from the next academic year if they do not produce NOC from the Fire Services Department.

At a closed-door meeting held here on Saturday, the representatives of private junior and degree colleges were issued the warning by the Education Department. The meeting was attended by the top officials of the department, including Special Chief Secretary Chitra Ramachandran.

"The colleges that fail to procure the fire safety NOC from the Fire Services Department will not be allowed to function from the academic year 2020," said a media release by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

While the colleges have been putting the lives of lakhs of students at risk by failing to secure the NOC, the Education Department’s sudden interest in ensuring their safety comes in the wake of a recent High Court order, which directed it to take action against the defaulting colleges and submit a report by February 25.

Closure notices issued to 79 COLLEGES



Over the past few years, many junior and degree colleges, that have failed to obtain the No Objection Certificates (NOC) from the Fire Department, have been submitting affidavits to the concerned authorities claiming that they would shift to a safer building. However, that has not been the case. It may be recalled that the Chief Secretary had advised all the private college managements to cooperate with the government in implementing the High Court order.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday issued closure notices to 79 junior colleges across Telangana for not following the fire safety norms. “The notices to these colleges are being sent personally. The colleges who fail to respond will be taken to the court,” said TSBIE Commissioner Syed Omer Jaleel.

No escape

