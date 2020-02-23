Home States Telangana

Congress asks Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to announce new Pay Revision Commission

Reddy said that nearly 4 lakh teachers and employees and about 3 lakh pensioners have been desperately waiting for the announcement of the new PRC scales.

Published: 23rd February 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the State government immediately announce the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for employees, teachers and pensioners.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Saturday, he said that nearly 4 lakh teachers and employees and about 3 lakh pensioners have been desperately waiting for the announcement of the new PRC scales.

He said that the 11th PRC should have been applied for from July 1, 2018. The same has been delayed by almost 20 months, causing huge financial losses to the employees and teachers. "With the State government extending the term of the PRC by another six months, the employees are forced to face the heat for longer," he said. He further asked why the reasons for extension of PRC’s term were not brought to the public domain.

He said that the employees were being denied promotions, transfers or inter-district transfers. "The service rules for teachers are not yet drafted. Besides this, the Language Pandits and PETs got no upgrades although they were promised to be promoted as School Assistants," he added.

TAGS
Pay Revision Commission N Uttam Kumar Reddy K Chandrashekhar Rao
