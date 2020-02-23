Constable injured in Telangana's Adilabad as his gun goes off

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: S Kiran Kumar (32), a constable with the Tiryani police station, was seriously injured when his SLR gun went off while he was cleaning it at the police station in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district on Saturday.

According to the police, he was on sentry duty for about three to five hours. While cleaning his gun, it suddenly went off, and the bullet hit his left shoulder and head, grievously injuring him. The police rushed him to Bellampalli hospital, and after first-aid shifted him to Mancherial hospital for better treatment.

Kiran was a constable at the 13th batallion of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) at Gudipet. He was transferred to Tiryani police station five months back. He belongs to Choutpally village in Tandur mandal. On hearing the news, ASP YVS Sudhendra visited the spot and enquired about the incident.