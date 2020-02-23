Home States Telangana

Farmers in the lurch over cap on red gram procurement in Telangana

Officials have sent a proposal to the State government to increase the target to match the production level.

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Even though the State government has matched its target for the procurement of red gram produce from farmers, the total yield is much higher than the target, leaving most farmers worried about the excess produce. Officials have sent a proposal to the State government to increase the target to match the production level.

To avoid the irregularities in the purchase of red grams, the government had begun the purchase of red gram in seven centres through the Telangana State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd (TS MARKFED).

Then District Collector D Divya, before the harvest, instructed the agriculture officials to collect the details of the total number of farmers who were cultivating the crop, as well as the area of production and expected harvest. 

The officials stated that in 22,000 hectares, an estimated two lakh quintals of red gram would arrive to the market. The administration then sent proposals for the estimated arrival of two lakh quintals, but the government set the target for only 39,000 quintals. 

MARKFED then purchased 47,586 quintals against the target of 38,950 quintals set by the government, with a support price of Rs 5,760 per quintal in seven centres in the district. In Nirmal district, over 12,440 quintals were purchased as against the target of 12,000 quintals, and an estimated 50,000 quintals had arrived. The same situation prevailed in Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial district. In the erstwhile Adilabad district, around three lakh quintals of red gram is expected to arrive. 

Rythu sangam leaders alleged that even though the government announced the support price, it did not set any target to purchase it. Speaking to Express, MARKFED AD K Pulliah said that they had sent proposals to the government and are expecting an order to start the purchase on Monday.

"We had purchased over 1.50 lakh quintals last year, and are expecting the same this year," he said. He appealed to the farmers not to worry. It is also learnt that nearly 50 per cent of farmers have not yet sold their produce as it got delayed due to the PACS elections. 

