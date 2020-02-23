Home States Telangana

PIL in Telangana HC seeks enactment of RTE Act in state

A petition said that that 10 academic years have gone by without a single admission in the State under the RTE Act.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government for implementation of Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act) from 2020-21 academic year onwards. The section prescribes mandatory 25 per cent of admissions to children of weaker sections in all private schools.

Though the Act has come into effect from April 1, 2010, the inaction of the government in implementing the same has infringed the fundamental rights of more than 10 lakh children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups and it amounts to violation of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution, it noted.

Petitioner T Yogesh, advocate from Prakasam district, submitted that 10 academic years have gone by without a single admission in the State under the RTE Act. In India, 16 states and Union territories have been implementing the scheme but Telangana State is not implementing it, he pointed out.

Referring to the case filed by him in 2017 against Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments on the issue, Yogesh submitted that the high court had passed an order last year directing the state governments to settle financial issues with the Centre within a month, and subsequently the case was transferred to AP High Court.

Hence, the present PIL was filed, he added. State chief secretary, principal secretary to school education, commissioner of school education and secretary to HRD Ministry were named as the respondents.

