Telangana High Court grants relief to teachers appointed in grant-in-aid posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has made it clear that an employee of a private educational institution whose appointment in aided post has been approved, shall be entitled to count the service rendered after the date of approval for fixation of pension as per provision of Section 3 of AP Private Aided Educational Institutions Employees (Regulation of Pay) Act, 2005.

Justice T Amarnath Goud has recently allowed a batch of petitions filed by secondary grade and assistant teachers in St Anthony’s girls high school in Secunderabad, seeking direction to the officials to pay them salary arrears on the basis of pay fixation.

They contended that they were entitled for 10, 15 and 20 years scales with increment and all the revised pay scales which came into force as on the date of retirement. As for the case, all the petitioners were appointed as teachers in the school during 1959 to 1965 in grant-in-aid posts and later retired from service.

The school represented to the government opting out of grant-in-aid in 1963 and it was permitted subject to fulfilling the conditions which included that the pension and provident fund scheme must be implemented and the government contribution will be made available at government rates.

The petitioners’ grievance is that they were denied the benefits on the ground that their service was not aided.After hearing the case, the judge said denying benefits to them is unlawful just because the petitioners were appointed in grant-in-aid posts. He allowed the petitions stating that they were entitled to 10, 15 and 20 years scales, and directed the authorities to make the payments to them within two months.

