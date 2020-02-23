Telangana law exams to be now held on May 27

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the dates for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET).



As per the revised schedule, the exams will be held on May 27 (Wednesday), between 11 am and 12.30 pm. Notification would be issued on March 2. The last date for online submission will be April 6.

TSCHE chairman Professor T Papi Reddy, the competent authority for conducting common entrance test for admission into professional courses, on Saturday nominated Arvind Kumar, in-charge Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University as chairman and Professor GB Reddy, University College of Law, Osmania University, as convenor for conducting TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2020. The CET committee meeting on Saturday discussed the syllabus, exam schedule, eligibility criteria and others.