Telangana provides best policing in India, asserts state Home Minister Home Minister Mahmood Ali

While Hyderabad Police ruled out permission for Shaheen Bagh-style protests, Cybaerabad police claimed that all complaints are being addressed.

Published: 23rd February 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Addl. DGP Jitender (C) addressing the media at DGP office in Hyderabad

Telangana Addl. DGP Jitender (C) addressing the media at DGP office in Hyderabad. (Photo| Sathya Keerthi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Emphasising that Telangana police are the best in country in maintaining law and order, Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Saturday said that the State police has brought various reforms in the department for providing better policing for the sake of people. Home Minister stated that TS police are implementing a number of Information Technology (IT) initiatives that helped police in detecting and preventing crime in the State. 

"The State government has given preference to police department in allocating huge funds for providing better service to the people. Thousands of candidates were selected for different posts in the police department in recent recruitment drive and given posting after completing proper training. The State police perform duties such as patrolling, detecting crime, maintenance of law and order during the major festivals without any untoward incidents," the Home Minister said. He also said that the investigation into the missing AK-47 case in Husnabad is going on at swift pace and the investigation officer has obtained important leads. 

The Minister also added that the police officials do not get involved in any civil disputes and follow Standard Operating Procedures (SoP). He also said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials are conducting investigation in connection with the slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem’s illegal activities. A number of FIRs were registered at different places and all cases are being invested by the SIT.  He also said that the Telangana government is against implementation of CAA. 

Shaheen Bagh style protests will not be allowed: Hyderabad police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad police Commissioner Anjani Kumar who also addressed the media said that there were no extremists and Maoist activities in the State since the State’s formation. He also said that not a single incident of communal riots was reported in the State as the police were strict. Anjani Kumar also stated that the police has been allowing pro and anti-protests on CAA in the city, but Shaheen Bagh-like protests would not be allowed keeping in mind law and order issues. 

Cyberabad and Rachakonda With support from the State government, Telangana police has been working effectively and delivering best results, making it the number one police in the country. "Since the formation of the State, there was not even a single law and order issue and all major bandobusts including the elections have also been completed successfully," said Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar. He added that they had come up with several initiatives to engage with communities and measures to keep tabs on those involved in illegal activities. 

People are now bringing issues to police’s notice through several forums, social media platforms and each complaint is being thoroughly inquired into and the grievances are addressed, Sajjanar said. 

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Telangana police has a unique recognition in the country, for the best practises being implemented and the same are being adopted by other states as well.

"We have been delivering services round the clock in terms of crime prevention, women safety and other aspects also," he said. Both officials noted that transfers of personnel is taken up based on the performance after a series of checks. 

Jobs in MNCS

Similarly, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Jitender said that the Telangana police are the first department in the country in providing jobs in MNCs with the assistance of several managements of companies as part of the special drive. The department is not just limiting itself to mingling with people as part of friendly policing but also is using cutting edge technology in detecting crime. 

