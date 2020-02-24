As KLIS water fills Narayanpur, Telangana MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar performs 'jalaharathi'

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar lauded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for efforts at making Kaleshwaram project a success. The MLA, along with other TRS activists, performed a ‘jalaharathi’ at Narayanpur Reservoir in Gangadhara mandal on Sunday. Water from the Kaleshwaram project reached Narayanpur via the Yellampalli project on the same day.

With this, several local tanks in Kodimyala, Ramadugu and Gangadhara have been recharged. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said, “The water will help farmers during the ongoing Rabi season. All the farmers are happy and are thankful to the State government.”

He added that in the past, even when the Godavari was flooding their villages, they were not able to utilise it. “Now, with Kaleshwaram, things have changed,” he said.Meanwhile, water from Gayatri pump house is being discharged to the SRSP and the Mid Manair Dam using two motors since Saturday night.

According to irrigation authorities, about 6,300 cusecs of water is being released from the Gayatri pump house. Of this, 3,150 cusecs of water would go to Mid Manair Dam and the remaining 3,150 cusecs of water would be utilised for the reverse pumping scheme.

Water to SRSP, Mid Manair Dam

Water from Gayatri pump house is being discharged to the SRSP and the Mid Manair Dam using two motors since Saturday night. About 6,300 cusecs of water is being released from the pump house