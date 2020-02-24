Complaint filed against TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao for beating up man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alwal police are inquiring into the allegations against TRS MLA from Malkajgiri, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, that he along with his followers had attacked a 40-year-old person at Alwal on Sunday.

The victim, G Praveen Goud, a resident of Lothukunta, in his complaint said that he brought the issue of sewage entering the houses to the notice of a contractor who carried out the drainage repair work in his colony. As he was discussing the issue with the contractor, TRS MLA Hanumantha Rao, who was passing by, approached them and asked Praveen why he was obstructing the work.

Even as he began explaining the situation, the MLA’s supporters - Laxmikanth Reddy, Vishnu and three others - abused him and rained blows on him. They also threatened to kill him if he approached the police. Even after the incident, the MLA threatened the victim of dire consequences if he filed a complaint with the police.

The Alwal police have made a general diary entry of the complaint and have started an inquiry. “As the contents of the complaint are non-cognizable in nature, further action will be taken after obtaining the court’s permission,” the police said.