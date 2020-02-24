State government deliberately delaying work on 2BHK houses in Telangana: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was deliberately delaying the work on 2BHK houses in the State. Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said that 30 lakh people were eligible for double bedroom houses across Telangana and 10 lakh people were eligible in the Greater Hyderabad region.

He alleged that KCR had promised to complete the work on double bedroom houses within a year, but it has remained unfulfilled. He said KCR had also assured people of sanctioning one lakh double bedroom houses in Hyderabad city, but has only constructed 108 houses till now.

He said that "Patnam Gosa" programme would be conducted from Monday to highlight the failures of the TRS government and added that the first phase of the programme would be started from Malkajgiri constituency.