Telangana: Couple attempts suicide in Bhongir hotel room

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple from Siddipet district allegedly attempted suicide at Bhongir town on Sunday. The duo, after consuming pesticide, informed their friends about the same over the phone.

Alerted by their friends, police teams rushed to the hotel where the duo were staying, rescued them and shifted them to a hospital. However their condition is learnt to be critical. Bhongir police have registered a case. The victims have been identified as Koduri Naveen and T Swathi

According to police, the duo belonging to neighbouring villages in Siddipet district fell in love with each other, but their families objected to their relationship. Upset by this, they ran away from their homes on Saturday. They checked into a hotel in Bhongir town on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, they informed their friends that they have decided to commit suicide. Their friends immediately dialled 100 and informed the police about the couple’s whereabouts. Police teams rushed to the hotel and found that they had consumed poison.