Home States Telangana

Telangana: Couple attempts suicide in Bhongir hotel room

According to police, the duo belonging to neighbouring villages in Siddipet district fell in love with each other, but their families objected to their relationship.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A couple from Siddipet district allegedly attempted suicide at Bhongir town on Sunday. The duo, after consuming pesticide, informed their friends about the same over the phone. 

Alerted by their friends, police teams rushed to the hotel where the duo were staying, rescued them and shifted them to a hospital. However their condition is learnt to be critical. Bhongir police have registered a case. The victims have been identified as Koduri Naveen and T Swathi

According to police, the duo belonging to neighbouring villages in Siddipet district fell in love with each other, but their families objected to their relationship. Upset by this, they ran away from their homes on Saturday. They checked into a hotel in Bhongir town on Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, they informed their friends that they have decided to commit suicide. Their friends immediately dialled 100 and informed the police about the couple’s whereabouts. Police teams rushed to the hotel and found that they had consumed poison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana couple suicide Love affair Love failure
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp