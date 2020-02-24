Home States Telangana

Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao to flag off 'Pattana Pragathi' programme

The Cabinet Ministers and MLAs would participate in the programme, which would start at Mahabubnagar.

Published: 24th February 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Asserting that the Pattana Pragathi programme intends to improve service delivery in urban local bodies, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday appealed to the officials concerned, elected representatives and people to be committed to improving their own localities. The Minister would flag off the programme from Mahbubnagar town on Monday.

Stating that the programme was designed as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for effecting a complete makeover of urban areas, Rama Rao said, "The programme is aimed at bring in qualitative change in the lives of urban-dwellers. Pattana Pragathi should lay a strong foundation for best urban living."

"An annual action plan with an aim to improve the health standards of people should be prepared. The ward committees should meet every three months to review the progress of all the work and arrive at actionable points," Rao said, encouraging the newly-elected local body representatives to prove their commitment to ensure people’s welfare.

The Cabinet Ministers and MLAs would participate in the programme, which would start at Mahabubnagar. The first phase of Pattana Pragathi would conclude on March 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao K Chandrasekhar Rao Pattana Pragathi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp