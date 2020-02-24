Telangana MAUD minister KT Rama Rao to flag off 'Pattana Pragathi' programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the Pattana Pragathi programme intends to improve service delivery in urban local bodies, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday appealed to the officials concerned, elected representatives and people to be committed to improving their own localities. The Minister would flag off the programme from Mahbubnagar town on Monday.

Stating that the programme was designed as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for effecting a complete makeover of urban areas, Rama Rao said, "The programme is aimed at bring in qualitative change in the lives of urban-dwellers. Pattana Pragathi should lay a strong foundation for best urban living."

"An annual action plan with an aim to improve the health standards of people should be prepared. The ward committees should meet every three months to review the progress of all the work and arrive at actionable points," Rao said, encouraging the newly-elected local body representatives to prove their commitment to ensure people’s welfare.

The Cabinet Ministers and MLAs would participate in the programme, which would start at Mahabubnagar. The first phase of Pattana Pragathi would conclude on March 4.