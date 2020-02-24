Three paper mill workers die in mishap at Telangana's Kagaznagar

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a tragic accident, three migrant labourers working at Sirpur Paper Mill in Kagaznagar died as centering material collapsed on them during the construction of a new boiler plant at the mill on Saturday night in Kumarambheem Asifabas district. The deceased have been identified as Raghunath Ram (38) and Chotu Biya (25) from Jharkhand and Ranjeeth (28) from Uttar Pradesh.

Five other workers were injured in the incident who are identified as Mallu Ramdas, Santosh Ram, Parikayram, Rampreeth Ram and Sajay Ram. They are being treated at Karimnagar Government Hospital.

Reportedly, as many as 12 workers were at the construction site when the centering material, soil, stone and cement from the structure piled up on them.

The rescue operation lasted for about six hours, said the police. The bodies of the deceased workers have been shifted Sirpur Hospital for post-mortem. They would be handed over to their families soon. Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Congress demands ex-gratia

The Congress party in-charge of Sirpur-Kagaznagar constituency P Harish alleged that the incident was a result of negligence of the paper mill management. He demanded that the government and the management provide an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased workers.