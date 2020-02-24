Home States Telangana

Three paper mill workers die in mishap at Telangana's Kagaznagar

As many as 12 workers were at the construction site when the centering material, soil, stone and cement from the structure piled up on them.

Published: 24th February 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kumarambheem Asifabad SP Vishnu S Warrier inspects the boiler construction site at Sirpur paper mill on Sunday

Kumarambheem Asifabad SP Vishnu S Warrier inspects the boiler construction site at Sirpur paper mill on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  In a tragic accident, three migrant labourers working at Sirpur Paper Mill in Kagaznagar died as centering material collapsed on them during the construction of a new boiler plant at the mill on Saturday night in Kumarambheem Asifabas district. The deceased have been identified as Raghunath Ram (38) and Chotu Biya (25) from Jharkhand and Ranjeeth (28) from Uttar Pradesh.

Five other workers were injured in the incident who are identified as Mallu Ramdas, Santosh Ram, Parikayram, Rampreeth Ram and Sajay Ram. They are being treated at Karimnagar Government Hospital. 
Reportedly, as many as 12 workers were at the construction site when the centering material, soil, stone and cement from the structure piled up on them.

The rescue operation lasted for about six hours, said the police. The bodies of the deceased workers have been shifted Sirpur Hospital for post-mortem. They would be handed over to their families soon. Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. 

Congress demands ex-gratia

The Congress party in-charge of Sirpur-Kagaznagar constituency P Harish alleged that the incident was a result of negligence of the paper mill management. He demanded that the government and the management provide an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sirpur Paper Mill Telangana mill accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp