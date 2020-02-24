Work hard to develop towns: Telangana Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy has urged all ward committees, public representatives and officials to work for the development of each ward. Participating in a meeting on Pattana Pragathi in Nalgonda on Sunday, he said the government would not grant permission to buildings which would be constructed under electricity lines.

He urged the house owners to plant sapplings around their houses to protect the environment. He urged all the stakeholders to cooperate with the government to ensure the success of Pattana Pragathi programme. Muncipal Councilors, Chairman, MLAs Bhopal Reddy, Nomula Narsimhaiah, Ch Lingaiah, District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and other officials participated in the meeting.