Coronavirus scare: Seafood pushes chicken off the menu in Nellore

Published: 25th February 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE:  The deadly coronavirus may be dragging down China’s economy, but for the fishermen of Nellore district, it’s proving to be the goose that lays the golden eggs. The infection actually has nothing to do with birds or fish in the State, but rumours on social media are getting people to shun chicken and opt for seafood instead.

Local fishermen have seized the opportunity, and with the spike in demand, even from Chittoor and the nearby TN villages, have jacked up prices from Rs 80 to Rs 150 per kg over the last two weeks.

When the first reports of coronavirus broke out, social media went abuzz, linking the infection to chicken, and inflicting a heavy blow on the poultry industry across the State. Officials, including Minister for Animal Husbandry Mopidevi Venkataramana, urged people not to believe such rumours, but even chicken lovers preferred to consume the advice served hot and fresh on WhatsApp groups.

Chicken shops in Nellore, which are usually crowded on Sundays, have worn a deserted look for the past two weeks. “The sale of fish, prawns and other seafood has spiked in the open market in the last two weeks. Based on the variety of fish, prices were hiked from Rs 60-80 to Rs 150-220 per kg, said K Lakshmamma, a local vendor. 

