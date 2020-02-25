Cyber research centre opened in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to detect new domains of cybercrime and prevent them before the crime take place, the National Cyber Research, Innovation and Capacity centre (NCRIC) at Centre of Detective Training Institute (CDTI) was inaugurated on Monday.

Minister of State for Union Home Affairs Kishan Reddy who was inaugurating the centre said that it will play an important role in helping the nation prepare itself to face cyber threats.

CDTI is one of the seven verticals under Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the project to establish the centre was taken up by the Bureau of Police Research and Development. Reddy said that Hyderabad was chosen as the destination for the NCRIC because of the presence of strategic organisation such as CCMB, CDFD, IIT, a slew of DRDO establishments, and IT companies.

Reddy said, “There is no doubt that such a centre is the need of the hour... The world in general and India, in particular, has witnessed a rise in cybercrimes during the last decade. Fighting cyber menace is increasingly becoming a global challenge. Our dependence on technology coupled with the government’s intention for digitalisation has created a demand for cyberspace.”

Reddy further said, “Every Indian in one way or the other uses cyberspace...We are not sure of the security protocol that the respective companies follow. By using technology, criminals may access our phone and the data. It is therefore very important to ensure that cyber technology is not misused.”

The minister also said that the MHA is working on setting up of Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (R4C) in the States. DG, BPR&D Shri Kaumudi, IG, BPR&D Karuna Sagar and other officials from Telangana Police, CAPFs were present on the occasion.

