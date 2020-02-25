Home States Telangana

Drones to drop medicines in areas of Adilabad, Karimnagar

Telangana aims to supply medicines to remote places with poor roads, tough terrain.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Drone image for representational purposes.

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State, along with the World Economic Forum (WEF), is planning to airdrop health supplies to remote areas of Adilabad and Karimnagar through drones. There is a major medical supply gap in these areas due to poor roads, difficult terrain and because routes are often washed out during monsoons. Through drones, Telangana’s Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITEC) department expects to deliver these medicines quicker than conventional methods.

This WEF project was first implemented in Rwanda where the delivery time for medical goods was cut from four hours to 15 minutes. The State will adopt the framework designed by WEF and Healthnet Global Limited, an Apollo Hospitals Group company. The State, however, will first have to demonstrate the capability of the drones in delivering medicines at Begumpet airport in March. Officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, World Economic Forum and others will be present at the demonstration. 

As part of the project, one central distribution centre each will be set up in Adilabad and Karimnagar respectively, said Rama Devi Lanka, OSD in Emerging Technologies of the IT department. The drones will take off from these distribution centres and supply based on demand.

Presently, the State has identified four medicinal goods that can be dropped through drones — bloodstock, vaccines, long-tail medicines (to reduce deaths caused by snakebites or rabies) and diagnostic specimens. 

A few drone startups, including a few from Hyderabad, have submitted their proposals and the State is now in the process of evaluating them, said an official. IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “We are committed to delivering medicines through drones and are working towards that.”

State to first supply blood stock, long-tail medicines, vaccines 
As part of the project, one central distribution centre each will be set up in Adilabad and Karimnagar respectively. The drones will take off from these distribution centres and supply based on demand. The State will drop blood stock, vaccines, long tail medicines (to reduce deaths caused by snakebites) and diagnostic specimens.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drones logistics Telangana Health industry drones
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp