Government can’t remain silent if protests turn violent: Kishan Reddy

He said the protestors, with no regard for the fact that the image of the nation was taking a hit, resorted to stone-pelting at the police while the latter were trying to disperse them.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday came down heavily on anti-CAA activists for hurling stones at police in Delhi, which led to the death of a constable, at a time when US President Donald Trump was visiting India. In a statement, he asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would take responsibility for the incident.

He said the protestors, with no regard for the fact that the image of the nation was taking a hit, resorted to stone-pelting at the police while the latter were trying to disperse them. Terming the protests as anti-national, he said instructions have been given to the police to take stringent action against those responsible for stone-pelting.

Additional forces will be deployed, says Kishan

He said the government has not used force against the anti-CAA activists though they have blocked the national highway at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi for the last two months and yet, they were trying to provoke the law enforcement authorities. “There is no problem if protests are peaceful, but if they turn violent, the government cannot remain a mute spectator,” he said. He wanted to know what harm would befall any Indian because of the CAA. “Not one word in the legislation is against Indian citizens,” he said and pointed out that they were ready to amend the Act if one can show that any of the features is against Indian citizens.

