In fit of rage Telangana woman takes off clothes after argument over land

By Express News Service

KAMATEDDY: In a fit of rage after being beaten up by a person, a middle-aged woman took off all her clothes in public view till the police offered them back to her in Bikhnoor in Kamareddy district on Sunday, police said on Monday.

The police offered her clothes when they learnt that she was approaching the police station naked. Later, they admitted her in a hospital for treatment.

Woman falls down, suffers head injury during quarrel

It all began when she, along with her husband, began having an argument with a few people on the ownership of a land parcel at Jandagapalli in Bhiknoor.

As the argument grew fierce, one of those with whom the couple were arguing hit the woman and pushed her. She lost balance and fell on the road, which resulted in an injury to her head. Humiliated, she took off all her clothes and went to Angadi Bajar on her way to the police station.

The police rushed to the place with some clothes and offered them to her. She was later admitted to a hospital and was discharged on Monday morning. After receiving a complaint from her husband Ameenuddin, the police registered a case against the person who hit her.