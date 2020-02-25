Sanatana Dharma: Temple priest carries Dalit devotee on his shoulders in Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a gesture evoking the Sanatana Dharma, an archaka (priest) carried a Dalit man, Ravi on his shoulders and took him inside the Ranganayakula Gutta in Khammam on Monday. The Temples Protection Movement (TPM) along with Samajika Samarasatha Vedika, Narsimha Vahini and other organisations conducted ‘Munivahana Utsavam’ at the historic Sri Laxmi Ranganatha Swamy Temple (Ranganayakula Gutta) in Khammam.

Beginning with the garlanding of the Gandhi statue a few streets away, a large Shobha Yatra was held with nadaswaram and kolattam by hundreds of women on both the sides of the street. Krishna Chaitanya, an archaka (priest) from Bhadrachalam Narsimha Swamy temple, lifted Ravi who sported Vaishnava Namam, as a depiction of the revered Tiruppanalwar.

The utsavasam also involved Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan. This is seen as a celebration of the teachings of Bhagawad Ramanuja, a Vaishnava acharya who strove for a non-discriminatory and egalitarian society, said Rangarajan. “The idea is to show that Sanatana Dharma treats everyone as equal before God and the so-called discrimination crept into the system only in recent times,” Rangarajan said.