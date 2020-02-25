SC notice to Telangana government on constable recruitment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court bench on Monday issued notices to the Telangana government and its police recruitment board and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case relating to the recruitment of police constables in the year 2015.

The bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari is dealing with the special leave petition filed by B Srinivas Goud against the order of Telangana High Court on the issue.

In November last year, the HC dismissed the petition filed by Srinivas Goud alleging large-scale irregularities and illegalities by the board in the recruitment of stipendiary police constables pursuant to the notification issued in 2015.

Aggrieved with the same, the present case was filed seeking a CBI probe into the selection process. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on March 27.

