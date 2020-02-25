Home States Telangana

Special court sentences man to death for rape, murder of five-year-old in Telangana

Five days after registration of the case, the accused was identified as Rafi with the help of CCTV footage in the convention centre and a hunt launched to nab him.

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In the first judgment in a case registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 in the state, a special court on Monday sentenced to death the accused in the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Kurabalakota mandal in the district.

The entire process of arresting the accused, filing charge sheet, getting post-mortem and forensic reports and the trial was completed in 100 days.

The POCSO Special Court Judge M Venkata Harinath delivered the judgement of death penalty to 25-year-old Pathan Mohammad Rafi alias Giddu for sexually assaulting and killing the girl in Chittoor district on November 8, 2019. The trial was completed in less than 76 days after the police filed chargesheet in the case. Judge Venkata Harinath, who is also the First Additional District Magistrate, held Mohammad Rafi guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act and awarded the capital punishment. 

On November 7, 2019, the victim girl went to KNR convention centre in Chenetha Nagar of Angallu village in Kurabalakota mandal along with her parents to attend a marriage.

Rafi followed the girl into the convention centre and when the girl went to the rare of the function hall, he sexually assaulted and killed the girl in the ladies toilet and threw the body there. The girl’s body was noticed the next day and a case registered.

Five days after registration of the case, the accused was identified as Rafi with the help of CCTV footage in the convention centre and a hunt launched to nab him. Four days later, Rafi was arrested even as he tonsured his head to conceal his identity and escape from the police. 

