Telangana BJP president seeks probe into illegal immigrants

The BJP chief opined that illegal immigrants are easily influenced by anti-national forces such as ISI, Al Qaeda and may spearhead operations to destabilise the nation.

Published: 25th February 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Dr K Laxman has demanded a comprehensive probe by a team of experts in all districts with the objective of weeding out illegal immigrants including Rohingyas. A BJP delegation led by Laxman met DGP M Mahender Reddy on Monday and asked him to take strict action against illegal immigrants.

“Whenever the BJP has raised the issue, for reasons best known to the administration, our submissions were not given due importance. However, there have been revelations in the recent past that over 127 people secured Aadhaar cards producing false documents and cases have been registered against them at the behest of UIDAI,” he stated. Laxman added that of the 127 people, to whom notices have been served, 124 are Rohingyas.

He stated that thousands of Rohingyas across Telangana had secured Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, and ration cards and said that many of them are even getting pensions under various State welfare schemes. 

The BJP chief opined that illegal immigrants are easily influenced by anti-national forces such as ISI, Al Qaeda and may spearhead operations to destabilise the nation. MLC N Ramchander Rao and city general secretary T Rajasekar Reddy were also present.

