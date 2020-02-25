Telangana electricity staffer and whistleblower, D Koteshwar Rao seeks permission for padayatra
However, he wrote a letter to the CMD on Monday, seeking permission to undertake a padayatra for around 40 to 50 km everyday.
Published: 25th February 2020 08:13 AM | Last Updated: 25th February 2020 08:13 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: TSSPDCL employee and whistleblower D Koteshwar Rao sought the permission of TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy to undertake a padayatra from Tandur to Bhadrachalam to create awareness among farmers on power-related issues.
Rao was recently suspended from service for going live on Facebook against the irregularities in a contract awarded by the discom. He was directed not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the discom during the suspension period.
However, he wrote a letter to the CMD on Monday, seeking permission to undertake a padayatra for around 40 to 50 km every day. “I wanted to start the padayatra from March 8. I have decided to stay overnight in the villages,” he said, adding that a large number of farmers were dying due to electric shocks.