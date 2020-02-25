Home States Telangana

Telangana Innovation Yatra comes to a close

The participants got an opportunity to witness various community engagement activities such as the weaver community, farmer community and fisheries community, among others.

Published: 25th February 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), on Monday, announced the completion of the Telangana Innovation Yatra where 100 participants from different colleges across Telangana explored innovations at the grass-roots level. Out of the 500 applications received, TSIC and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) short-listed 100 participants from different colleges across the State. The yatra covered more than 4,000 km. Students interacted with rural entrepreneurs and got to observe the rural innovation ecosystem closely. 

The participants got an opportunity to witness various community engagement activities such as the weaver community, farmer community and fisheries community, among others. They also did a walk for innovation at villages where they scouted and documented the problems, innovations and traditional practices of the rural areas. 

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “Telangana Innovation Yatra is a movement to identify and nurture student-led innovations to build rural communities. In the months to come, our State infrastructure will provide them the required technical and product development support to commercialize innovations.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Innovation Cell Telangana Innovation Yatra
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp