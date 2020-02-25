Telangana Innovation Yatra comes to a close

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), on Monday, announced the completion of the Telangana Innovation Yatra where 100 participants from different colleges across Telangana explored innovations at the grass-roots level. Out of the 500 applications received, TSIC and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) short-listed 100 participants from different colleges across the State. The yatra covered more than 4,000 km. Students interacted with rural entrepreneurs and got to observe the rural innovation ecosystem closely.

The participants got an opportunity to witness various community engagement activities such as the weaver community, farmer community and fisheries community, among others. They also did a walk for innovation at villages where they scouted and documented the problems, innovations and traditional practices of the rural areas.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT Secretary, Government of Telangana, said, “Telangana Innovation Yatra is a movement to identify and nurture student-led innovations to build rural communities. In the months to come, our State infrastructure will provide them the required technical and product development support to commercialize innovations.”