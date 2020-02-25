Telangana told to file counter over illegal layouts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday issued notice to the State government for filing counter affidavit in four weeks in the PIL filed seeking direction to the authorities to take steps for stopping illegal layouts and sale transactions at Gajularamaram in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The bench is dealing with the PIL filed by M Naveen Kumar from Gajularamaram complaining that the state administration is not taking action against two private firms - Mathrubhumi Infra and Shirdi Hills Welfare Association which are allegedly encroaching government land situated in survey number 221 and illegal layout of plots in survey numbers 293, 294, 296, 297 and 302 in Gajularamaram village which are covered under full tank level (FTL) area as well as buffer zone area.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the government land is scattered in different survey numbers in the village and it is being subjected to illegal encroachments, but there is no action against the encroachers till date. After hearing the case, the bench issued notice to the State government to respond to the petitioner’s contentions by filing a counter affidavit and adjourned the case by four weeks for further hearing.