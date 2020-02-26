Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao tours two districts in Telangana as part of 'Pattana Pragathi' programme

The minister also took up a padayatra in the town and inspected the condition of sanitation, drinking water supply, greenery and other facilities.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with the people of Devarakonda on Tuesday

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with the people of Devarakonda on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday visited Devarakonda in Nalgonda and Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool as part of the State government’s Pattana Pragathi programme which was launched on Monday 24.

On the occasion, the minister laid foundation stones for various developmental works in Devarakonda, which include the construction of an underground drainage network, a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), a park and the laying of new roads at an estimated cost of Rs 48.2 crore. 

The minister also took up a padayatra in the town and inspected the condition of sanitation, drinking water supply, greenery and other facilities. Later, the minister directed the officials concerned to take up developmental activities in all the wards across the town and in all towns across the district and added that there was no need to differentiate between wards won by the pink party or the Opposition party. 

The minister also said: “There won’t be any election in the State for the next four years. All we have to do now is work hard to find a permanent place in the hearts of the people.” Rama Rao also instructed the councillors and ward committee members to identify various problems faced by people and address them right away. 

During the meeting, the minister also stated that the citizens have to segregate waste so that the sanitary workers can process it easily. Later, KTR inaugurated a 32/11 KV sub-station in Kalwakurthy and addressed the councillors, ward members, ward officers and ward committee members during a programme organised as part of Pattana Pragathi.

