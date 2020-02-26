Home States Telangana

Need safety gear for rescue operations: Fishermen in Telangana's Karimnagar

After an accident or suicide attempt near the canal, the police often ask these fishermen, who are experts in swimming, to fish out the bodies or rescue the victims.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kakatiya canal in Alugunur

Kakatiya canal in Alugunur. (photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Fishermen working near Kakatiya canal in Alugunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar have asked the government and police to provide them with life jackets, ropes and other equipment for rescue operations.

After an accident or suicide attempt near the canal, the police often ask these fishermen, who are experts in swimming, to fish out the bodies or rescue the victims. Fearing for their lives, the fishermen have now demanded the government to provide them with safety equipment if it wants their services.

Since January 25, the canal has witnessed several serious accidents. On January 25, a couple from Sultanabad fell in the canal while reversing their car, which the fishermen dragged to the bund site. On February 16, a couple on a bike accidentally fell into the canal.

The fishermen could rescue the man but the wife died. Recently, Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy’s kin and their car were found in the canal. The fishermen helped retrieve the three dead bodies and car. On Monday, they rescued a school teacher, T Sharada. 

The police had recently erected temporary railings on both sides of the canal. Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, said that proposals to build fences around the canal have been sent to the collector. He said the police will take preventive measures to control speeding and increase security at the canal site. The temporary railing is not enough to avoid accidents, the fishermen  of the area said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana fishermen Fishermen rescue ops Kakatiya canal Karimnagar district
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp