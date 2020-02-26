Need safety gear for rescue operations: Fishermen in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Fishermen working near Kakatiya canal in Alugunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar have asked the government and police to provide them with life jackets, ropes and other equipment for rescue operations.

After an accident or suicide attempt near the canal, the police often ask these fishermen, who are experts in swimming, to fish out the bodies or rescue the victims. Fearing for their lives, the fishermen have now demanded the government to provide them with safety equipment if it wants their services.

Since January 25, the canal has witnessed several serious accidents. On January 25, a couple from Sultanabad fell in the canal while reversing their car, which the fishermen dragged to the bund site. On February 16, a couple on a bike accidentally fell into the canal.

The fishermen could rescue the man but the wife died. Recently, Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy’s kin and their car were found in the canal. The fishermen helped retrieve the three dead bodies and car. On Monday, they rescued a school teacher, T Sharada.

The police had recently erected temporary railings on both sides of the canal. Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy, said that proposals to build fences around the canal have been sent to the collector. He said the police will take preventive measures to control speeding and increase security at the canal site. The temporary railing is not enough to avoid accidents, the fishermen of the area said.