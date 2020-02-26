Home States Telangana

Official tied to Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy's land case suspended

It has been alleged that around 6 acres and 24 guntas of land at Gopanpally village in Serilingampally mandal was encroached upon by Revanth and his brother with the help of some officials.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 09:20 AM

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Revenue (Vigilance) Department on Tuesday placed the then Deputy Collector/Tahsildar of Serilingampally, D Srinivas Reddy, under suspension for fabricating documents pertaining to a land parcel that is now owned by TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy and his brother A Kondal Reddy.

It has been alleged that around 6 acres and 24 guntas of land at Gopanpally village in Serilingampally mandal was encroached upon by Revanth and his brother with the help of revenue officials. The previous land owners had approached the Telangana High Court. 

Srinivas Reddy’s suspension orders stated that he had committed irregularities while taking up the mutation proceedings of the said land parcel by forgoing due procedure as per the Record of Rights Act. It is further alleged that Revanth and his brother created false documents to get the land registered in their names.

They said that the land parcel belonged to a man named Vadde Mallaiah since 1978. Later, it was transferred to Mallaiah’s successor, E Laxmaiah. However, owing to the absence of his surname 'Vadde' in the land records, Tahsildar Srinivas Reddy is said to have transferred the land parcel to Laxmaiah’s namesake in 2005.

The namesake then sold the land to Revanth and his brother with the help of Srinivas Reddy. However, there is still no clarity on the number of people who actually have rights on the land parcel. 

‘Claims baseless’

Speaking about the land-grabbing allegation, Revanth Reddy said, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao are out to defame me by making baseless allegations.”

TAGS
D Srinivas Reddy A Revanth Reddy A Kondal Reddy Revanth reddy land case Telangana Congress
