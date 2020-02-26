Telangana government to buy 56,000 tonne red gram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the interest of red gram farmers, the State government issued orders to procure 56,000 tonnes of the produce on Tuesday. The government permitted the officials to utilise Rs 381 crore balance credit of the total Rs 1,500 crore credit sanctioned by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

The corporation had sanctioned the funds for procurement of maize under MSP during the Kharif 2019-20. If losses are incurred during the procurement operations of red gram (Kharif 2019-20) in the State pool, the same shall be reimbursed to the Markfed by the State.