Telangana HC to take up final hearing over state Secretariat buildings on March 3

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday decided to take up the Secretariat buildings issue for final hearing on March 3.

As soon as the court proceedings commenced for the day, advocate general BS Prasad made a mention before the bench of CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy with a plea for early disposal of batch of PILs filed in 2016 seeking stay on shifting offices of Telangana Secretariat to other buildings.

The AG urged the Court to decide whether the said PILs can be considered for judicial review since they have challenged the cabinet decision which is at a preliminary stage. The bench has decided to hear the case on March 3.