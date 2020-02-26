Home States Telangana

TRS to win two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana hands down

TDP, Congress and BJP do not have the required number of MLAs to propose even a single candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Published: 26th February 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two national parties, the Congress and the BJP, and regional party TDP, are out of the picture in the forthcoming biennial elections to Rajya Sabha. They do not have the required number of MLAs to propose even a single candidate for the RS polls. Given this, the TRS is all set to win the two seats unanimously, which would be vacated in April.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Though the polling would be held on March 26, voting would not take place in Telangana. The ruling TRS candidates would be declared elected on the last date of withdrawal of nomination i.e., on March 18.

These Opposition parties would not have the required number of electors for Rajya Sabha even in the 2022 elections as signatures of ten MLAs are required for proposing a candidate in the RS polls. The Opposition parties may get some voters for Rajya Sabha, only if they get a good number of MLAs in the next Assembly elections in 2023.

The elections to Rajya Sabha this year would end the non-local MP issue, which had cropped up after the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, the then 18 Rajya Sabha members were allocated to AP and Telangana -- 11 members to AP and 7 to Telangana.

However, during the allotment of RS members, TRS MP K Keshava Rao was allotted to AP, while two members of AP — Garikapati Mohan Rao and KVP Ramachandra Rao — were allotted to TS. The term of the three members would come to an end on April 9. After the elections, all the seven RS members would belong to Telangana.

Schedule

  • Issue of notification for two vacant seats - March 6

  • Last date of filing of nominations - March 13

  • Date of poll - March 26

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana RS seats Rajya Sabha congress TDP BJP ECI
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp