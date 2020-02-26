TRS to win two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana hands down

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two national parties, the Congress and the BJP, and regional party TDP, are out of the picture in the forthcoming biennial elections to Rajya Sabha. They do not have the required number of MLAs to propose even a single candidate for the RS polls. Given this, the TRS is all set to win the two seats unanimously, which would be vacated in April.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Though the polling would be held on March 26, voting would not take place in Telangana. The ruling TRS candidates would be declared elected on the last date of withdrawal of nomination i.e., on March 18.

These Opposition parties would not have the required number of electors for Rajya Sabha even in the 2022 elections as signatures of ten MLAs are required for proposing a candidate in the RS polls. The Opposition parties may get some voters for Rajya Sabha, only if they get a good number of MLAs in the next Assembly elections in 2023.

The elections to Rajya Sabha this year would end the non-local MP issue, which had cropped up after the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh. Post-bifurcation, the then 18 Rajya Sabha members were allocated to AP and Telangana -- 11 members to AP and 7 to Telangana.

However, during the allotment of RS members, TRS MP K Keshava Rao was allotted to AP, while two members of AP — Garikapati Mohan Rao and KVP Ramachandra Rao — were allotted to TS. The term of the three members would come to an end on April 9. After the elections, all the seven RS members would belong to Telangana.

