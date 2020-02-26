Two die, one hurt as bike collides with police inspector's vehicle in Telangana's Jangaon district

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A couple died and another person was grievously injured on Tuesday after the official vehicle of Palakurthi’s Circle Inspector of Police in Jangaon district knocked down the bike the latter was riding. Wardhannapet police have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

According to the police, on Tuesday, the victims were on their way from Wardhannapet to Thirmalapalle village on a bike. The couple - B Raju and his wife Rani - along with his sister-in-law Kavitha met with the accident at 4pm.

Wardhannapet ACP G Ramesh said they were riding at a very high speed. Raju, who was riding the bike, tried to overtake a vehicle at a high speed. At that time, he lost control of the bike and collided with the CI’s vehicle, which was approaching from the opposite side. While the couple died, Kavitha was rushed to MGM Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical. The bodies were also shifted to MGM Hospital for autopsy, after which, they were handed over to the family.