11-day Yadadri Brahmotsavam begins

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI : The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple Brahmotsavam began on Wednesday in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. According to temple officials, over 5,000 pilgrims have participated in the inaugural event. Amid milling crowds and chanting of holy mantras, rituals such as Swasthi Vachanam, Ankurarpanam and Mrustamgrahanam were performed.

The brahmotsavams will continue till March 7 and the Thiru Kalyanotsavam, the celestial marriage of the Lord Narsimha Swami and his consort Sri Laskhmi, will be performed on March 4. Hundreds of priests took to mass chanting of mantras under the supervision of main priest of the temple N Lakshmi Narsimha Charyulu. Dhwajarohanam, Bheri Pooja, Devatha Havanam and Homam will be performed on Thursday.