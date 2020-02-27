Crocodile caught in fishing net in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A fisherman found a crocodile weighing 70 kg in a tank near Palair reservoir on Wednesday. Gangaraboina Venkanna found the big reptile stuck in his net while he was fishing in the tank. Later, the fishermen informed the forest officials.

Forest officer Rajunaiak, who reached the spot, released the crocodile into the Palair reservoir, however, the fishermen objected to it, claiming it might be harmful for other fishermen.

Rajunaiak explained to the fishermen that the caught crocodile was of Pedaka variety and would not harm humans but survice on small fish. He also said it would not survive outside the reservoir. The fishermen were then convinced and the crocodile was released in the reservoir.