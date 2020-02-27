Delhi violence akin to Gujarat riot: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While slamming the BJP government and Delhi police for not controlling the riots in Delhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that the violence reminded him of Gujarat riots in 2002. Speaking to newsmen here, Owaisi said, “The whole world saw how Delhi police was complicit in the communal carnage. I will not call it a communal riot. This is a deliberate pogrom which reminds the country of 2002.”

The Hyderabad MP said that the responsibility of the violence lay with the BJP and asked why the government did not take any action against former MLA Kapil Mishra for his alleged hate speech. He also asked why Home Minister Amit Shah did not visit the areas which have been affected by the violence.