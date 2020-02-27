New plan for technical education in State soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) in association with the Commissioner Collegiate Education (CCE) and Commissioner Technical Education (CTE) organised a round table conference on Wednesday on the draft Perspective Plan of Technical Education 2020, with stakeholders from academia and industry. Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary of Education, highlighted the need for strengthening faculty through capacity building activities and close interaction with industrial organisations.