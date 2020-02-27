Telangana asks Krishna river management body to allocate 45 tmcft more water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It appears the bonhomie between irrigation officials of sibling states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is over, as TS irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar on Wednesday shot a strongly-worded letter against AP to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The TS official raised objections over AP diverting the Godavari and Krishna waters through Pattiseema and Pothireddypadu and also diversion of Krishna water out of the basin.

He requested the KRMB chairman to allot 45 tmcft more water in Krishna river, as AP is diverting Godavari waters through Pattiseema to Krishna basin. ‘’Take a decision at KRMB level or in consultation with Jal Shakti and allocate water to Telangana immediately, at least on ad hoc basis,’’ Muralidhar told the KRMB chairman in the letter.

As the cases relating to water allocation issues were pending with the Tribunal and Courts, TS wanted the KRMB to allocate more water in Krishna, at least on ad hoc basis, subject to final judgment of courts. “We have asked the KRMB to take a decision on ad hoc allocation of water on its own or in consultation with Jal Shakti,” Muralidhar told Express.

The ENC said in the letter that the TS too had drought-prone areas in Krishna basin and wanted its just share in Pattiseema diversion. “We have requested the KRMB to honour the Tribunal order and allocate more water in Krishna,” Muralidhar said. As per Bachawat Tribunal order, the upper riparian states will automatically get right over extra water in Krishna river above Nagarjuna Sagar once the construction of Polavaram is constructed. The TS official also objected to AP diverting Krishna water through Pothireddypadu to Penna basin. AP was diverting Krishna water to outside the basin, the official informed the KRMB.