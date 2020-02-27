Telangana government to halt NPR work temporarily

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ CHENNAI: The State government will put on hold National Population Register (NPR) work (door-to-door survey of the national census) temporarily. The KCR-government will move a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly seeking the Central government to implement the old format of the NPR, instead of the revised format proposed for 2020 census by the Modi-2 government.

Sources close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told TNIE that the TRS government is against the new format of NPR. “The latest additions in the format of NPR are not acceptable to the TRS government,” sources said.It may be mentioned here that West Bengal and Kerala have decided to put NPR work on hold.

TN resolution?

The Tamil Nadu government will consider adopting a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Assembly, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, much to the surprise of political observers.

The Statement comes on the heels of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adopting a similar resolution in their State Assembly on Tuesday. Nitish was the first ally of the BJP to do so.

Palaniswami said the Centre had clarified that three additional details that had been included in the NPR — mother tongue, parents’ birthplace, and documents — are optional and not mandatory. “So people need not worry,” he said.